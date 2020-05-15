|
READ Audrey Elizabeth John, Andrew, Craig, Debbie and family would like to thank Audrey's many friends for all their kind, loving and sympathetic messages received together with donations to The Alzheimer's Society during their very sad loss of Audrey.
The family would also like to thank
the Portland Nursing Home for the caring way they have cared for
Audrey in her time of need.
Thanks also to the Rev Liz England for a very loving service and Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors who gave great support at a very difficult time.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 15, 2020