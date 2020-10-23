Home

WARING Austin Passed away in Stepping Hill Hospital on Friday 16th October 2020. Austin aged 88 years of New Mills, the beloved husband to Maureen,
a loving dad to Dale and Carl,
a dear father-in-law to Debra
and Gail, precious grandad and great-grandad to Dannii, Reece, Sally, Jae and Sofia. Donations to British Heart Foundation.
Due to current Covid restrictions
it will be a private funeral.
All enquiries regarding the funeral to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020
