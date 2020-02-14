|
|
|
Sykes Barbara On the 1st February 2020, peacefully in a nursing home in Buxton. Barbara,
aged 83 years, the dearly loved mum of Chris and Iain, loving grandma of Louis, dear sister of John and a much loved aunt. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service is to take place on
Monday 24th February at
Taxal Parish Church at 2pm
prior to committal at
Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and Inquiries;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
The Courtyard, Market St, Whaley Bridge. tel 01663 732064 or online at www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020