Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (Whaley Bridge, High Peak)
The Courtyard
High Peak, Derbyshire SK23 7LP
01663 732064
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
14:00
Taxal Parish Church
Committal
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
15:15
Macclesfield Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Sykes

Notice Condolences

Barbara Sykes Notice
Sykes Barbara On the 1st February 2020, peacefully in a nursing home in Buxton. Barbara,
aged 83 years, the dearly loved mum of Chris and Iain, loving grandma of Louis, dear sister of John and a much loved aunt. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service is to take place on
Monday 24th February at
Taxal Parish Church at 2pm
prior to committal at
Macclesfield Crematorium at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and Inquiries;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
The Courtyard, Market St, Whaley Bridge. tel 01663 732064 or online at www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -