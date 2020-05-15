|
|
|
Waterhouse Barbara On the 4th May 2020 peacefully at home in New Mills. Barbara aged 87 years. The dearly loved mother of Ann, Joyce, Peter, Helen and the late John, devoted grandma and great grandma.
Due to the present circumstances the service will be private.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Blythe House Hospice at Home to thank them for their wonderful care Barbara received.
Donations may by made via www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk. All Inq; 01663 742772
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 15, 2020