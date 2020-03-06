Home

KERRISON Bernard Passed away peacefully in hospital on the
20th February 2020. Bernard, aged 68 years, of New Mills. The much loved brother of Pat and Sidney. He will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
The funeral is to take place on Thursday, 12th March at
St George's Church, New Mills,
at 2.15 pm followed by committal at Stockport Crematorium (Rowan Chapel) at 3.15 pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries to
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020
