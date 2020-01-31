|
|
|
Titterton Bernard Suddenly on
December 24th 2019, Bernard Alan Titterton,
aged 64 years of Leek and formerly of Longnor and Warslow, much loved and missed by all the family.
Funeral Saturday February 8th.
Service and Interment at
St. Bartholomew's Church, Longnor
at 11.00am. Will friends wishing to attend kindly meet at the church. Family flowers only please, donations may be sent if desired.
Inquiries to S. Sigley & Sons, Funeral Directors, Leek. Tel. 01538 382048
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020