Nicholls Beryl 13th December 2019, peacefully
at Llandudno Hospital after a
short illness, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late David.
Dearly loved mother of Peter, Brian
and Chris and a cherished granny
to all her grandchildren and great
grandchildren. Beryl will be sadly
missed by all those who knew her.
Funeral service to take place
on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at
Colwyn Bay Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations in
memory of Beryl would be gratefully
received towards St David's Hospice
or North Wales Wildlife Trust.
All enquiries please to Sovereign
Funeral Services, 18A Mostyn Avenue,
Craig Y Don, Llandudno, LL30 1YS.
Tel: 01492 879777
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020