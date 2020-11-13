|
|
|
Ledwich Betty On the 20th October 2020 peacefully in hospital. Betty aged 93 years RIP of New Mills. The dearly loved mum of Angela and Michael and a devoted mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Requiem Mass is to take place
on Thursday 19th November at
St Mary's Church, New Mills at 11am.
The funeral is by invite only due
to the covid restrictions in place.
All enquiries to;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services.
67 Church rd, New Mills.
Tel 01663 742772 or online at
www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020