WOOD Betty Ann
'Tina' Passed away peacefully at her home in Buxton, on Saturday
14th November, with her loving
family by her side, Tina, aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late George,
dearly loved mother of the late Dean,
mother in law of Louvain,
grandmother of Charlene and Shane
and grandmother in law of Thomas.
Tina will be sadly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to Blythe
House Hospice and Dementia UK.
Further inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road,
Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN
Tel: 01298 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020