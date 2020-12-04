|
WOOD Betty Ann
'Tina' Louvain, Charlene & Tom and Shane would like to take this opportunity to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their very kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to Blythe House Hospice and Dementia UK which have been received in memory of Tina, of Buxton.
Thank you to all of those who helped to look after Tina including the night sitters from Blythe House, the carers from Silomarg Ltd. and Derbyshire County Council, the Dementia nurses and carers and the doctors and district nurses. The support that you all gave to Tina and her family meant so very much and went above and beyond the call of duty
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020