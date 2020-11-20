Home

Brian Pike

Notice Condolences

Brian Pike Notice
Pike Brian Of Chinley, aged 82 years. Previously a Buxworth resident for 43 years, passed away on the 9th November 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margaret, son Christopher, daughter Tracy, their partners, five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A private funeral is to be held at Macclesfield Crematorium on the 23rd November. Family flowers, donations if desired to Buxworth Cricket Club. All enquiries and donations to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street, Whaley Bridge,
High Peak, SK23 7LP. Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2020
