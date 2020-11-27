|
|
|
Pike The family of the late Brian Pike would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, letters and cards of condolences, beautiful floral tributes and donations received during their recent sad loss. Thank you to all who stood out in the cold to pay their respects as we passed. Thanks also to Mr David Colgan for his beautiful service and Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services for their excellent service.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020