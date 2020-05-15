|
|
|
ROBINSON Brian Brenda, Garry, Julie, Chris, Jack, Harry and Edward would like to thank everybody who shared their memories of Brian, who sent cards, flowers, letters and donations, also thanks to Diane and Bernard Kenney and their team
for their professional care and compassion in carrying out Brian's funeral in such difficult times.
Thanks to Hilary Benson for her lovely words and Alexa for the flowers.
Thanks once again,
Brenda, Garry, Julie and Family.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 15, 2020