RUFFELL Brian Passed away in
Stepping Hill Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Monday 30th December 2019. Brian, aged 80 years of New Mills, the beloved husband to Pauline, a loving dad to James, Paula, Bryan and Jason, a dear father-in-law to Lorraine, Carol and Janet. A precious grandad and great-grandad and also a dear brother and brother-in-law. Brian will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please; donations if so desired to Parkinsons UK.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020
