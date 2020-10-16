|
|
|
Buxton Christine At peace on October 4th, 2020 at the R.S.U.H.
Christine aged 91 years of Upperhulme, the beloved wife
of the late Frank Buxton,
dearly loved mother of Brian, Amy and the late Ken, mother-in-law of John, much loved granny of Johnny, Mick and Andy and a great-grandmother of Molly, Carrie, Daisy and George.
Funeral Private.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St Pauls Church, Quarnford or Flash and Longnor First Responders.
Inquiries to
S. Sigley & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Leek,
Tel. 01538 382048.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2020