|
|
|
BUXTON Christine Brian, Amy and family would
like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations to St Paul's Church, Quarnford and Flash and
Longnor First Responders
received in memory of Christine, a much loved mother,
grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Thanks also to all the staff at
Abbey Court Care Home, Leek
for their care and attention shown to mum over the past eighteen months. Special thanks to Rev Father David Green for the lovely service and to
Paul, Michael and all the staff at
S. Sigley & Sons, for all their help
and assistance with the funeral
arrangements.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2020