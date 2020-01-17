Home

Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (Whaley Bridge, High Peak)
The Courtyard
High Peak, Derbyshire SK23 7LP
01663 732064
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
14:15
Stockport Crematorium "Cypress Chapel"
Notice Condolences

Christine English Notice
English Christine On the 5th January 2020, passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home in Whaley Bridge. Christine aged 76 years.
A loved mum, grandma, great grandma and sister. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Service is to take place on
Thursday 23rd January at
Stockport Crematorium "Cypress Chapel" at 2.15pm. Would people
please refrain from wearing black.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Blythe House Hospice.
All donations and inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
The Courtyard, Market St,
Whaley Bridge. tel 01663 732064
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
