PETTETT Christopher Douglas (Chris) Passed away, suddenly, at home on 16/02/2020.
Adored Husband of Ros,
treasured brother to Anne,
fantastic father to Jane, Sara & Lucy, loved father-in-law to Clint, Lee & Mark, devoted Grandad to Becky, James, Lauren, Lewis, Erin, Heidi & Isaac.
For all funeral details please contact Jeremy Unsworth, Church Road,
New Mills - 01663 742772
Family flowers only - Donations, if desired, to be collected by Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Directors to be split between Diabetes UK, DLR Air Ambulance and Blythe House Hospice.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020