Jeremy Unsworth (Funeral Service) (New Mills, High Peak)
67 Church Road
High Peak, Derbyshire SK22 4NU
01663 742772
Christopher Pettett

Christopher Pettett Notice
PETTETT Christopher Douglas (Chris) Passed away, suddenly, at home on 16/02/2020.
Adored Husband of Ros,
treasured brother to Anne,
fantastic father to Jane, Sara & Lucy, loved father-in-law to Clint, Lee & Mark, devoted Grandad to Becky, James, Lauren, Lewis, Erin, Heidi & Isaac.
For all funeral details please contact Jeremy Unsworth, Church Road,
New Mills - 01663 742772
Family flowers only - Donations, if desired, to be collected by Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Directors to be split between Diabetes UK, DLR Air Ambulance and Blythe House Hospice.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
