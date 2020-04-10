|
|
|
Firth Constance
(nee Charnley) Born
Whaley Bridge 19th November 1930
Connie passed away peacefully in her sleep on 30th March, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Connie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family and friends.
A lifelong resident of Whaley Bridge, Connie's involvement with the local community meant that she was
well known throughout.
Connie was a child performer and in later years, while health would allow,
an active participant in amateur dramatics - singing, dancing and acting being some of her passions.
Connie had six children,
Stephen, Donald, Colin, John,
Angela and Pam with husband Donald who sadly died in 1980.
Tragically, she outlived two of her sons, Colin and Donald.
Following her retirement from Ferodo working in data processing and taking on the role of shop steward, she took an active part in the community combining the role of verger at
St James' Church, Taxal with volunteer activity for the elderly and caring for her grandchildren who she adored.
Her fantastic sense of humour
was always present and the family
has wonderful memories to share
and to remember her by.
The graveside service took place at
St James' Church, Taxal on
Tuesday 7th April.
Donations to St. James' Church, Taxal.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Apr. 10, 2020