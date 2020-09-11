Home

Lomas Crystal Passed away peacefully in Stepping Hill Hospital on Thursday 3rd September 2020.
Crystal, aged 71 years, of New Mills.
The beloved wife of Alan. A loving mother to Alan and his wife Clare and Andrew and his partner Nichola.
A precious Gran to George, Megan, Ruth, Ryan, Callum, India and Summer. A dear Sister and Aunt. Crystal was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to Covid restrictions it will
be a private funeral.
All enquiries regarding the funeral to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
