Burton Cynthia Passed away peacefully at home on 11 August 2020 aged 79 years.
The much loved wife of John,
a loving mum to Stephen, Susan, Sandra and Martin.
A devoted Nana to her grandchildren Kane, Rhys, Damon, Jade, Emrys,
Leah, Sian and Morgan and
great grandchildren George,
Mason and Archie.
She will be greatly missed by all.
The funeral will be private due to the present restrictions.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Blythe House Hospice.
All donations and Inq;
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church rd, New Mills, SK22 4NU 01663 742772
donations can be made online at www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 21, 2020