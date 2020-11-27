|
BRADSHAW David George Passed away peacefuuly at home in Little Hucklow on 1st November 2020 aged 81 years.
David will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to covid restrictions, it will be a private funeral at St John the Baptist Church, Tideswell on
3rd December 2020 at 1.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of David if desired to Parkinson's UK may be sent to J E Noutch Funeral Directors, Hope Road, Bamford,
Hope Valley, S33 0AL
tel 01433 424061.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020