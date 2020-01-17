|
|
|
WILTON David Aged 59 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Biggin by Hartington, after a long illness on 7th January 2020. Dearly loved son of Gilbert and the late Audrey, much loved brother of Tony and Alan, brother in law of
Anna and Heather and a loved uncle and friend to all. Funeral Thursday 23rd January. Service at St Thomas Church, Biggin by Hartington at 11am followed by interment in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given to Diabetes UK and the Renal Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital (Cheques payable to Derby & Burton Hospital Charity).
Enquiries to W Jones & Son,
Funeral Directors, Main Road, Brailsford, Ashbourne DE6 3DA
Tel 01335 630319
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020