WILLIAMSON Dorothea Susie
'Susie' At rest on Wednesday
12th August at Hulton House Care Home, Preston, Susie, aged 88 years, formerly of Lascelles Rd, Buxton.
The dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Victor and much loved mother of Patrick & David. Susie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service followed by cremation will take place in Liverpool on Wednesday 2nd September.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be sent to The Alzheimer's Society.
Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020