WAIN Edith Mary
'Mary' Passed away peacefully on Saturday 22nd August at Newton Court Care Home, Middlewich, Mary, aged 98 years, formerly of Warslow, the dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Joan, cherished and dearly loved gran of Susan and Jayne and their families. Mary was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020