Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Service (Leek)
Fountain House
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6JS
01538 399661
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Wain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Wain

Notice Condolences

Edith Wain Notice
WAIN Edith Mary
'Mary' Passed away peacefully on Saturday 22nd August at Newton Court Care Home, Middlewich, Mary, aged 98 years, formerly of Warslow, the dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mum of Joan, cherished and dearly loved gran of Susan and Jayne and their families. Mary was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
For any further inquiries please contact:- David H. Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House,
17/21 Fountain Street, Leek. ST13 6JS.
Tel. (01538) 399661. www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -