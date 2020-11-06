|
Butler Edwin Passed away peacefully in hospital on Thursday,
22nd October 2020.
Edwin aged 81 years of Chinley.
Loving husband of Gwen,
proud father of Bobby and Helen, loving grandfather of Gemma, Katie and Lauren, great grandfather of Alfie, Autumn, John Junior, Hector, Arthur and Darcy, stepfather to
Lesley and Michael and
Pa to Thomas and Rebecca.
He will be sadly missed by all that knew him as a kind, caring and gentle man.
Due to the current restrictions, attendance at the funeral is limited to family. Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations c/o
Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services,
67 Church Road, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4NU. Tel: 01663 742772.
www.jeremyunsworthfunerals.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 6, 2020