Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Anderson

Notice Condolences

Eileen Anderson Notice
ANDERSON (née Clarke)
Eileen Margaret Passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Thursday 20th August.
Eileen, aged 88 years, of Fairfield, Buxton. Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of John, Marie
and the late Eileen, dear mother-in-law of Eddie and Sam, cherished and
much loved grandma of John,
Patrick, Michael and Rachel and
great-grandma of Emmie, Broderick, Francesca and Thomas, dear sister
of Ian and sister-in-law of Kay.
Eileen will be sadly missed
but fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
Inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -