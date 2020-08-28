|
ANDERSON (née Clarke)
Eileen Margaret Passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Thursday 20th August.
Eileen, aged 88 years, of Fairfield, Buxton. Beloved wife of the late Jack, dearly loved mum of John, Marie
and the late Eileen, dear mother-in-law of Eddie and Sam, cherished and
much loved grandma of John,
Patrick, Michael and Rachel and
great-grandma of Emmie, Broderick, Francesca and Thomas, dear sister
of Ian and sister-in-law of Kay.
Eileen will be sadly missed
but fondly remembered by
all her family and friends.
Inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020