HOBSON Elizabeth Margaret Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Stepping Hill Hospital on Thursday
27th August. Dearly loved wife of the late David, much loved mum of Susan and John, mother in law of Pete and Rachael, treasured nan of Chloe and Amy and a friend to many.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be sent to Edale Mountain Rescue.
Inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2020