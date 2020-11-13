|
LUMBERT Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on Monday 9th November at
The Hawthorns, Buxton, with family and staff by her side, Elizabeth, aged 90 years, of Harpur Hill, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved mum of Colin and John, dear mother-in-law of Judith, a treasured grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt to many, who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
The Hawthorns (c/o Mr C Lumbert).
Further inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN
Tel: 01298 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2020