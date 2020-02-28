|
Pell Elizabeth (Betty) Passed away peacefully on Thursday 20th February 2020 in The Lodge Nursing Home, Chapel-en-le-Frith.
Betty, aged 96 years, the beloved wife of the late Jeff, a loving mother to Frank and Judith, a dear mother in law
to Kate and David, and a caring grandmother and great grandmother.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if so desired, to Arthritis Research UK.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to
Bernard Kenney and Daughter, Buxton Tel: 01298 26421
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2020