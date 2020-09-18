|
|
|
Bradley Elsie Norman and family would
like to express their sincere thanks to relatives , friends and neighbours for their kind messages of condolence,
flowers, cards and generous
donations received at this sad time.
Many thanks to Christine McMullen
for her compassion, the service
at the crematorium and the beautiful thanksgiving service at
St. Peter's Church, Fairfield.
Thanks also to High Peak Golf Club
for the excellent refreshments
and to R. W. Percival for their
care and professionalism.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2020