Thomas Eric Gould (Ekka) Muriel, Lynne, Neil and their families would like to thank everybody who kindly sent their condolences and greatly appreciated the donations in memory of Ekka.
All donations have been passed on to Cancer Research with thanks for the care Ekka received at Christie's giving him 10 more years with us and the ongoing care his son in law is receiving. A special thanks to Canon Christine McMullen for conducting the short service at the Crematorium in such a kind and compassionate way.
Mu, Lynne and Neil. XXX
Published in Buxton Advertiser on June 12, 2020