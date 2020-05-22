|
HADFIELD Geoffrey
(Geoff) On 13th May 2020 Geoff passed away peacefully at Bakewell Cottage Nursing home
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Jean,
loving Dad to Michael and Catherine and Grandad to William, Matthew, Nathan and Ella.
A private interment will take place.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions,
only immediate family members
are permitted to attend the service.
Any donations in Geoff's memory will benefit Dementia UK and can be sent to J E Noutch Funeral Directors,
Hope Road, Bamford,
S33 0AL Tel; 01433 651490.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 22, 2020