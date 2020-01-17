|
|
|
Mellor George Newell Joyce and the family of the late Newell Mellor would like to thank all relatives friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, and generous donations to the MS Society and Cardiac Risk in the Young, and to all who attended the service.
Special thanks to Rev. Tony for the beautiful service and his kindness,
Pat Thurlby for his tribute, the
Lathkill Hotel for refreshments, Mettam Funeral Directors for their special care, attention and kindness.
Special thanks also to
High Peak Carers, Bakewell Cottage, Bakewell Medical Centre and the
Royal Hospital, Calow, for all their care and kindness to Newell and the family.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020