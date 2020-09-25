Home

David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Notice Condolences

George Nesbitt Notice
NESBITT George Donald 'Don' Peacefully on
Sunday 20th September at The Portland Nursing Home,
Don, aged 90 years, of Buxton,
the dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved dad of John and Julia, father in law of Andrew and treasured grandad of Elizabeth and Abigail,
the dear brother of Joan and the late Jean, Marjorie and Kathleen and a dear uncle, who was much loved and
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
For further inquiries please contact :-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House,
Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020
