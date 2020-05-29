|
Light Gertrude 'Elaine'
Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 24th May 2020, aged 90, at
'The Red House' Nursing Home, Stamford, Lincolnshire.
Born in Whaley Bridge, she lived her whole life in the town, only moving to Stamford as her health deteriorated.
Employed for her entire working life at Ferodo in Chapel en le Frith.
She was a long time member of Kettleshulme WI and supporter of her husband Brian's interests with
New Mills Chrysanthemum Society.
She was an ever loving and caring wife to her husband Brian. Beloved Mum of Hilary and Son in law David. A devoted Grandmother to Hannah and Edward.
She will be sadly missed, but always loved and remembered for her loving devotion to all her family.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished to
Whaley Bridge Uniting Church c/o
LD and A Tideswell Funeral Directors, Dove Holes, 01298 813165
A graveside service will be held at
St James Church,Taxal, Whaley Bridge.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 29, 2020