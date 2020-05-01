|
Allcock Gwen On 20th April 2020, peacefully at home, Gwen Allcock, aged 94 years,
much loved and treasured mum, sister, grandma and great-grandma.
A committal service will be held on Thursday 30th April, at 2pm at
St Thomas Becket Churchyard for close family members.
Our grateful thanks go to the Doctors at Thornbrook Road Surgery,
High Peak Carers and
Blythe House Hospice at Home,
for their wonderful care of Mum.
Donations received in Mum's memory will go to Blythe House Hospice at Home. It is hoped to hold a celebration of Mum's life at a future date.
Keith, Marilyn, Kathy and Ray.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 1, 2020