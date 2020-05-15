|
|
|
ALLCOCK Gwen Gwen's family would like to thank everyone who helped to provide the wonderful care and respect which allowed Gwen
to remain at home, as wished.
These include Thornbrook Road Surgery, Connex Community Support, High Peak Carers, Blythe House Hospice at Home, and Denise for the love and care she gave to Mum
which went way above and
beyond what was expected.
Thanks also to LD and A Tideswell and Rev Colin Pearson for the sensitivity shown to us at this difficult time. Thanks also go to all relatives, friends and neighbours who sent cards and donations in mum's memory.
The family would also like to acknowledge the touching gesture of neighbours and others who stood and paid their respects along the funeral route. Mum will be greatly missed by all her family but will always be remembered by us and many others for her warmth of character,
youthful outlook, sense of humour and wonderful infectious laughter.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 15, 2020