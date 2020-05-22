Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Service (Leek)
Fountain House
Leek, Staffordshire ST13 6JS
01538 399661
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Mellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Mellor

Notice Condolences

Herbert Mellor Notice
MELLOR Herbert Henry
"Bert" At rest on Thursday 14th May at Abbey Court Care Home, Leek, Bert, aged 87 years, formerly
of Schoolclough Farm Longnor.
Loving and devoted husband of the
late Enid, much loved dad of Sandra,
Richard, Janet and Graham, a dear
father-in-law of Ernie, Gillian and
Helen, treasured grandad of George,
Lucy and Olivia who will be sadly
missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private funeral.
Donations, if desired, may
be sent to Marie Curie and
The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Inquiries to:- David H. Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House, 17/21 Fountain street, Leek. ST13 6JS.
Tel. (01538) 399661.
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -