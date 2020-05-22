|
|
|
MELLOR Herbert Henry
"Bert" At rest on Thursday 14th May at Abbey Court Care Home, Leek, Bert, aged 87 years, formerly
of Schoolclough Farm Longnor.
Loving and devoted husband of the
late Enid, much loved dad of Sandra,
Richard, Janet and Graham, a dear
father-in-law of Ernie, Gillian and
Helen, treasured grandad of George,
Lucy and Olivia who will be sadly
missed by all who knew and loved him.
Private funeral.
Donations, if desired, may
be sent to Marie Curie and
The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.
Inquiries to:- David H. Smith Funeral Directors, Fountain House, 17/21 Fountain street, Leek. ST13 6JS.
Tel. (01538) 399661.
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 22, 2020