SHARPLES Ian Herbert Aged 78.
Born in Whaley Bridge at
3 The Owlers in 1941, the youngest
son of the late Edward Haslam and Emma Elizabeth Sharples.
Passed away Stepping Hill Hospital of lung cancer with his sister Dorothy at his side. Educated at Taxal Church of England School and New Mills Grammar School. He was employed by the petrochemicals division Royal Dutch Shell and Atlas Nigeria.
Predeceased by brother Robert and sisters Margaret and Sandra. Survived by daughter Nicola, brother John, sisters Dorothy and Barbara.
The family wish to thank the doctors and nurses of Ward C4, Stepping Hill, for their care and treatment of Ian along with the staff of Wellspring Stockport. Special thanks to Mrs Betty Etchells, neighbour and good friend, and to his friend Guy Downey.
Funeral will take place at Macclesfield Crematorium, January 7th at 9.00am. Funeral arrangements by Alfred Slack Funeral Directors, Wilmslow.
'I was tired and weary,
and now I am home'
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Dec. 27, 2019