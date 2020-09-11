Home

POWERED BY

Services
David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Resources
More Obituaries for Iona Wigley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iona Wigley

Notice Condolences

Iona Wigley Notice
WIGLEY Iona Ruth Sadly on Sunday 30th August at Cavendale Care Home, Iona aged 59 years of Buxton. Dearly loved daughter of the late Fred and Faith Wigley, much loved sister
of Alan, Bernard and Calluna.
Iona will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.

Flowers may be sent or donations
if desired to The Rossendale Trust.
Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House,
Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -