|
|
|
WIGLEY Iona Ruth Sadly on Sunday 30th August at Cavendale Care Home, Iona aged 59 years of Buxton. Dearly loved daughter of the late Fred and Faith Wigley, much loved sister
of Alan, Bernard and Calluna.
Iona will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Flowers may be sent or donations
if desired to The Rossendale Trust.
Inquiries to:-
Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors,
Prince of Wales House,
Fairfield Road, Buxton.
Tel. (01298) 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020