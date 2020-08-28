|
|
|
BRIDGE Irene Noel Peacefully at Prestbury House Care Home, Macclesfield on Thursday 20th August, Irene, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Alec, dearest mum of Heather, Keith and Stuart, loved by her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private service and cremation will take place at Macclesfield Crematorium on Tuesday 1st September 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations,
if desired, to Blythe House Hospice.
Inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton. Tel. (01298) 77703 www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2020