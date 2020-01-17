|
Cassidy Irene Passed away peacefully in Macclesfield Hospital on Tuesday 31st December 2019. Irene, aged 93 years of New Mills, the beloved wife of the late Bernard, a loving mum to John and Joyce, a dear mother-in-law to Michele and Stephen. A precious grandma to Sarah, Rebecca, Liam and Tom. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to either Blythe House Hospice or St Ann's Hospice. The funeral service will take place at The Rowan Chapel, Stockport Crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 10.45am.
All enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements to Bernard Kenney & Daughter, Buxton. Tel 01298 26421
www.bernardkenney.com
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020