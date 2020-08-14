|
|
|
FRY James 'Jim' Josy, Nigel, Chris and families wish
to offer sincere thanks to the numerous kind expressions of sympathy by cards, letters and
flowers received together with
the many generous donations
in memory of dear Jim.
These will be forwarded to
The Christie for Cancer Research.
Our special thanks go to our friends
for their kindness, the clergy and friends at Christ Church, Burbage and the wider parish for all their support and prayers during Jim's illness.
To all who came to pay their respects along the road and outside church and at the crematorium.
It was wonderful to see how many lives Jim had touched during his lifetime.
To Sam at S and W Independent Living and Olivia district nurse for their expert professional care which enabled Jim to be nursed at home, the Cavendish Golf Club for accommodating us afterwards. To Alexa Spa Florist,
Tom and Harry at R W Percival's for their help and professionalism, to the
Rev'd Margaret Sly field for her
kind and thoughtful ministry.
Our grateful thanks to you all.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2020