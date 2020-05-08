Home

David H Smith Funeral Directors inc Mellor & Smith Ltd (Buxton)
3 Fairfield Road
Buxton, Derbyshire SK17 7DN
01298 77703
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
James Robinson Notice
ROBINSON James Harvey
"Jim" At rest on
Thursday 30th April
at Stepping Hill Hospital,
Jim, aged 90 years of Fairfield.
Dearly loved husband of Heather and the late Grace, much loved dad of Pat and Irene, father in law of Vic and John, treasured grandad of Chris and Lisa and great grandad of Aiden and Orla, dear brother of Tom and the late Sally and brother in law of Irene, who was much loved and will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Private funeral.
Donations if desired to Dreams Come True Charity and Meningitis UK.
Inquiries to:- Mellor & Smith Funeral Directors, Prince of Wales House, Fairfield Road, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 7DN. Tel: 01298 77703
www.davidhsmith.co.uk
Published in Buxton Advertiser on May 8, 2020
