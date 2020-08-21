|
ALLSOP Jean Passed away peacefully on Sunday 16th August 2020 at The Branksome Care Home, Buxton, Jean, aged 94 years,
formerly of Park Road, Buxton
and Chapel-en-le-Frith.
The dearly loved wife of the late Bert, much loved mum of Malcolm and the late Graham and Kevin, treasured nan of Mark, Michelle, Scott and the late Rick and great nan of Daniel, William, Edward and Leila who was much
loved and will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
