BARTON Jean The Barton family wish to express their sadness at the loss of Jean on
28th September 2020.
Jean, dearly loved sister of John, Joan, Dorothy and the late Joyce, Gladys and Mary, will be greatly missed by family and friends. Regrettably due to current restrictions Jean's will be a private family funeral, to be held on Monday, 19th October, The Uniting Church, Whaley Bridge at 10.00 am followed by committal at Macclesfield Crematorium. All other friends and acquaintances are welcome to pay their respects as Jean passes through Whaley Bridge en route to and from the The Uniting Church and onto Macclesfield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Uniting Church, Whaley Bridge. All donations and enquiries to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services, The Courtyard, Market Street,
Whaley Bridge,High Peak, SK23 7LP. Tel: 01663 732064.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020