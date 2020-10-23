|
BARTON Jean The Barton family wish to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of condolence, cards, flowers and donations received in memory of Jean.
Special thanks to Salford Royal Hospital, The Christie Hospital, and Wythenshawe Hospital, to Jane and all staff at The Pavilion Care Home, Amber and all staff at The Haddon Hall Care Home, to Rev Keith Sandow and all Jean's friends within her church family, District Commissioner Debbie Rushworth including all others within Jean's scouting family. Thanks also to Martin Haynes and Geoff Longden for their continuing support. Finally to Jeremy Unsworth Funeral Services for help and advice at this sad and difficult time.
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020