|
|
|
Normansell Jessie On the 23rd September 2020, aged 100 years, passed away peacefully in a care home.
Jessie will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Family flowers only please donations to Greenfingers charity.
Service and Committal to take place
at Stockport Crematorium on
Friday 16th October at 2.15pm
at Cypress Chapel.
Funeral service entrusted to the
care of The Coop Funeralcare,
214 Bramhall Lane, Davenport,
SK3 8TE Tel : 0161 456-1709
Published in Buxton Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2020